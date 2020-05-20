Temperature screenings start in June for all Frontier passengers and staff

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Frontier Airlines jetl taxis for takeoff from Denver International Airport in Denver. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill lashed out Wednesday against the airline over the budget carrier’s move to charge passengers extra to guarantee they will sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, Colorado (KSEE/KGPE) – Anyone boarding a Frontier Airlines flight will soon have their temperature screened before being allowed inside the plane, according to new company policy.

The screenings will begin on June 1 and will apply to both passengers and employees. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied boarding.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The company says customers will be screened by touchless thermometers prior to boarding. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be allowed time to rest (if the departure time allows it) and receive a second check prior to final boarding. If the temperature remains high then they will not be allowed to travel.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know