Temperature screenings start in June for all Frontier passengers and staff

A Frontier Airlines jetl taxis for takeoff from Denver International Airport in Denver. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill lashed out Wednesday against the airline over the budget carrier’s move to charge passengers extra to guarantee they will sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, Colorado (KSEE/KGPE) – Anyone boarding a Frontier Airlines flight will soon have their temperature screened before being allowed inside the plane, according to new company policy.

The screenings will begin on June 1 and will apply to both passengers and employees. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied boarding.

The company says customers will be screened by touchless thermometers prior to boarding. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be allowed time to rest (if the departure time allows it) and receive a second check prior to final boarding. If the temperature remains high then they will not be allowed to travel.

Starting June 1st our partner @FlyFrontier will be doing touchless thermometer screenings prior to boarding.



Before flying, always check your airline's web site or social media for their latest health and safety protocols. https://t.co/y3aL0oZvdx — Fresno Yosemite International Airport (@FresnoAirport) May 19, 2020

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.