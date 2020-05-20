Temperature screenings start in June for all Frontier passengers and staff

DENVER, Colorado (KSEE/KGPE) – Anyone boarding a Frontier Airlines flight will soon have their temperature screened before being allowed inside the plane, according to new company policy.
The screenings will begin on June 1 and will apply to both passengers and employees. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied boarding.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The company says customers will be screened by touchless thermometers prior to boarding. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be allowed time to rest (if the departure time allows it) and receive a second check prior to final boarding. If the temperature remains high then they will not be allowed to travel.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.