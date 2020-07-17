KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Teen on her first skydive, instructor both killed after chutes fail to open

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

THOMASTON, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia teen’s first skydiving trip has ended in tragedy.

Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor 35-year-old Nick Esposito were killed after performing a tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office said the primary parachute failed to open and the emergency chute was not completely deployed.

Triplicata and Esposito died at the scene.

According to CNN, Triplicata was celebrating graduating high school and her parents and siblings were present.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know