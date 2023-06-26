Taco Bell’s Volcano Menu is expected to return to menus on June 29 and to celebrate the menu’s highly anticipated return, the fast-food chain teamed up with Paris Hilton to launch the brand’s first advice phone line.

Hilton, known for her 2000s-era catchphrase “That’s hot,” will run the “That’s Hot” advice phone line for a limited time. People can call 1-844-THTS-HOT, toll-free, to listen to pre-recorded content from Hilton until Aug. 2, a news release said.

“Taco Bell’s Volcano Menu isn’t just iconic, it’s the epitome of hot,” Hilton said in a statement. “I am loving being a part of this Y2K revival with my very own Hot Line and hope fans will take my advice to sliv más.”

The collaboration comes as the Volcano Menu is expected to return to menus nationwide on June 29. Taco Bell Rewards Members will have exclusive access to it on June 27, two days before it’s available to the general public.

The Volcano Menu will include the Volcano Taco, a Double Beef Volcano Burrito and Lava Sauce. The fan-favorite menu was established in 1995 and has returned to Taco Bell menus periodically.

The latest re-introduction marks the third time the menu has returned to Taco Bell.

Fans have advocated for the Volcano Menu to return on social media since it left menus in 2013, The Daily Meal reported.

The company also announced the return of two menu items: the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. However, fans can no longer enjoy the Quesarito at Taco Bell locations.

April 19 was the last time customers could order the online exclusive menu item.