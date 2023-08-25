(KRON) — T-Mobile will be cutting 5,000 jobs over the next five weeks, according to a letter from the company’s CEO attached to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The cuts represent almost seven percent of the company’s total workforce.

The layoffs will impact employees across the country, primarily in corporate and back-office roles, according to T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. Some technology jobs will also be cut.

Jobs that will be cut are “primarily duplicative of other roles, or may be aligned to systems or processes that are changing, or may not fit with our current company priorities,” the letter states. Retail and consumer care roles are not expected to be impacted by the cuts.

“I know this email will create uncertainty, but I believe transparency about what is happening, and how we’re taking care of our impacted colleagues, is important,” Sievert wrote. The CEO went on to describe the company as being at a “pivotal crossroads.”

The changes, Sievert wrote, are about focusing the company on “a finite set of winning strategies, so that we can out-pace our competitors and have the financial capability to deliver a differentiated network and customer experience to a continually growing customer base, while simultaneously meeting our obligations to shareholders.”

T-Mobile reported a 2.5% year-over-year sales decline in its most recent quarterly earnings report, according to CNN Business News.

The T-Mobile layoffs follow a series of recent job cuts in the tech, telecommunications and retail sector. Recently, Salesforce, Facebook parent company Meta, and Intel have all cut jobs.