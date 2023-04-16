LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Silver State Equality, Nevada’s LGBTQ civil rights organization released a survey for LGBTQ youth to speak out about the difficulties they are going through.

Jessica Munger identifies as bisexual and she said growing up she didn’t have many people she could relate to.

“It was extremely hard we didn’t have a smartphone and like all these online recourses and the computer was in the family room so there weren’t any recourses,” Munger said.

Munger is now the program manager for Silver State Equality and wants to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ youth.

The organization released a survey for youth who identify as LGBTQ, with their focus being on the experiences they are going through at school.

Munger said the idea for the survey came from the organization’s LGBTQ Student Advisory Council, with the goal of wanting to decrease bullying, harassment, and social isolations that LGBTQ+ students can often face.

“Are administrators and teachers using the correct pronouns are there spaces that are designated as this is a safe space for LGBT people, are you learning about LGBTQ stories,” Munger said about some of the questions in the survey.

Research shows LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide.

This survey will allow them to stay anonymous but be very honest about what they are going through.

“Tell us how you are feeling so we can make that better, lean into the community,” Munger said.

The survey is open until July 31.

The directors will present the results to legislators and school administrators to help advocate for inclusive programs for all students.