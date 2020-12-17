Surgeon general: US able to vaccinate 20M people by year’s end

U.S. & World

FDA expected to approve the Moderna vaccine soon

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A second COVID-19 vaccine could soon get the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Han said the agency’s review of Moderna’s vaccine has been positive. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were developed quickly thanks to decades of previous work.

Adams said the U.S. should be able to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of December.

“We expect that number to be up to 50 million by the end of January and 100 million total by the end of February,” he said.

Adams said there should be enough doses for all American adults to be vaccinated by next summer. Pharmacists report vials of Pfizer’s vaccine contain up to seven vaccine doses instead of the expected five.

“If you’re pulling it up from a single vial and you can get an extra dose out of it, that’s a good thing right now and people should not be worried,” said Adams.

U.S. health officials say the rate of allergic reactions so far is very low. They’re also watching the possible development of temporary facial paralysis known as Bell’s palsy.

“Whether it’s related to the vaccine administration, we don’t know, because the numbers of people who developed it are so small,” said Hahn.

Officials say the rate of Bell’s palsy in vaccine participants is the same as in people who did not participate in the trials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.