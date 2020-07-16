Supreme Court clears the way for second federal execution in as many days.

MITO, Japan (AP) — Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard against the pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases globally approaches 14 million.

India on Friday said it had surpassed 1 million cases, third only to the United States and Brazil, with nearly 25,000 deaths. The grim milestone drove home concerns over the country's readiness to deal with an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system.