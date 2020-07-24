Study: 1st chicken crossed the road in Southeast Asia

Researchers say the first chicken to ever cross the road likely did so in Southeast Asia, although they’re still not sure why.

A new study published in the journal Cell Research reports that modern chickens descended primarily from ancient fowl in a specific region.

That area includes what is now Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and southwestern China.

“Where the chicken is really from is a very important question for understanding when the chicken was domesticated,” said the study’s co-author Ming-Shan Wang, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California Santa Cruz’s Paleogenomics Lab.

Chickens are now the most common birds on planet Earth–there are 23 billion of them.

Scientists say studying the evolutionary history of how chickens became domesticated brings a better understanding of human history.

Researchers have yet to answer which came first–the chicken or the egg.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.