Student killed, 5 others injured, in crash outside Oklahoma high school

MOORE, Oklahoma (KFOR) – A student has been killed, and five others injured, after officials say a vehicle crashed into them near an Oklahoma high school.

First responders were called to the 300 block of North Eastern in Moore Monday afternoon.

Officials told News 4 that female student has been killed and three other students are in critical condition. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Moore Police and public school officials say that the students were cross country athletes that were running for practice when they were struck.

The suspect is a 56-year-old white male.

No other information was immediately available.

