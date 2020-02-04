Student killed, 5 others injured, in crash outside Oklahoma high school

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOORE, Oklahoma (KFOR) – A student has been killed, and five others injured, after officials say a vehicle crashed into them near an Oklahoma high school.

First responders were called to the 300 block of North Eastern in Moore Monday afternoon.

Officials told News 4 that female student has been killed and three other students are in critical condition. The victims were taken to the hospital.

Moore Police and public school officials say that the students were cross country athletes that were running for practice when they were struck.

The suspect is a 56-year-old white male.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know