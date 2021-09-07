Strong earthquake strikes southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) – A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) inland from the resort city.

There were no immediate reports from the quake zone.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital. There were no early reports of damage.

