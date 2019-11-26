Strong earthquake hits Albania; at least 4 dead and 150 injured

People stand next to a damaged hotel after an earthquake, in Durres, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. A powerful earthquake shook Albania early Tuesday, causing at least minor damage. (AP Photo)

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Albania early Tuesday, killing at least four people, injuring 150 and collapsing buildings.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered 19 miles northwest of the capital, Tirana. It struck at a depth of 12 miles.

The Defense Ministry said a man and a woman were killed when a building collapsed in Thumane, 22 miles north of Tirana. It said another person died after jumping from his home to escape shaking from the quake in Kurbin, 30 miles north of the capital.

Another person was killed when a building collapsed in Durres, 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of Tirana, emergency officials said. Rescuers were working to take out other people from the building.

The quake was felt along the Albanian coast. Authorities reported scores of aftershocks and called on people in the most affected areas to stay out of their homes.

An earthquake in September in roughly the same area damaged hundreds of homes.

