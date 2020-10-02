Stock futures fall on Trump’s announcement of positive COVID-19 test

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on his way to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Minnesota for a fundraising event and a campaign rally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Futures markets tumbled in the early hours of Friday morning after President Trump announced on Twitter that both he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down more than 400 points as of 12:30 a.m. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures dipped as well.

The positive test comes a month until the election and after the president has spent the year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and breathing trouble. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

