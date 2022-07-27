F-117 stealth fighter jet stops in Primm as it’s transported to the Castle Air Museum in California. (Photo: Castle Air Museum)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – What was once a top-secret and classified military dark project involving stealth technology was seen parked in front of a Nevada casino on Wednesday while en route to the Castle Air Museum in Atwater.

While being transported by Highway Patrol escort, the now not-so-secret F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter jet took a stop in the parking lot of Whisky Pete’s Hotel and Casino in Primm. The wings of the Nighthawk have already been transported to the Castle Air Museum and will be re-united during extensive restoration.

F-117 stealth fighter jet stops in Primm as it’s transported to the Castle Air Museum in California. (Photo: Castle Air Museum)

The jet is scheduled to make another stop Wednesday night in Tehachapi and is expected to arrive at the Castle Air Museum’s Restoration Hangar on Friday.

F-117 stealth fighter jet stops in Primm as it’s transported to the Castle Air Museum in California. (Photo: Castle Air Museum)

F-117 stealth fighter jet stops in Primm as it’s transported to the Castle Air Museum in California. (Photo: Castle Air Museum)

F-117 stealth fighter jet stops in Primm as it’s transported to the Castle Air Museum in California. (Photo: Castle Air Museum)

F-117 stealth fighter jet stops in Primm as it’s transported to the Castle Air Museum in California. (Photo: Castle Air Museum)

According to Castle Air Museum Executive Director Joe Pruzzo, this Nighthawk was one of the F-117s over Baghdad on the first night of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. It is being transported to California from the Tonopah Test Range in Nevada.

The United States Air Force retired its fleet of Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter jets 13 years ago – but has recently appeared to come out of retirement. Most recently two of the mysterious jets were seen flying into the restricted airspace where Area 51 is located in the Nevada desert.

However, one year ago in July 2021 aviation enthusiast and webmaster of the Area 51-themed site dreamlandresort.com Joerg Arnu was buzzed by two Nighthawks flying at speed heading toward the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), home to the best-known secret air base known as Area 51 and the just as secretive Tonopah Test Range.

F-117 photographed near Rachel, NV in July 2021. (Photo: Joerg Arnu)

Several F-117 Nighthawk jets have also been photographed around the secretive Tonopah Test Range.

According to the museum, once restored the jet will be the only F-117 Nighthawk on display between Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.