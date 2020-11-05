Starbucks reveals holiday cups — and you can get one free

U.S. & World

by: Char'Nese Turner and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Starbucks holiday cups (Credit: Starbucks)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Starbucks’ new holiday cups have arrived for the season! Beginning Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of four new festive cups — and even have a chance to earn a free one.

Since 1997, Starbucks has been offering holiday in a cup. This year’s theme, Carry the Merry, invites customers to enjoy the “little moments of brightness.”

“Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said Jeff Wilkson, creative director for Starbucks. “In a way, that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”  

The four designs will feature ribbons, polka dots, sparkle, and the signature brand wrap.

Photo: Starbucks

Also on Friday, the company will be giving away one reusable cup of the new limited-edition designs to celebrate the return of their holiday drink menu. All customers have to do is order any holiday or fall beverage and it will be served in the cup at no extra charge.

The offer is only valid on Friday, Nov. 6. The free collectible cup will be available U.S. stores including café, drive-thru, curbside, and with Uber Eats.

This year’s seasonal drinks include peppermint mocha, toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte and eggnog latte.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.