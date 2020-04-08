Starbucks creates $10 million emergency relief fund for workers affected by COVID-19

SEATTLE (CNN Newsource) — Starbucks is stepping up and committing $10 million dollars to help out people in their company who are affected by the coronavirus.

It’s all part of a new Global Partner Emergency Relief Program.

The company talked about it Wednesday — saying it’ll help cover expenses for housing and utilities — or if someone loses their home.

It’ll even help with funeral expenses — just to name a few of the ways they want to chip in.

“As we navigate this global crisis, we never lose sight of the wellbeing of our partners, who are the heartbeat of this company,” said Lucy Helm, chief partner officer for Starbucks. “During this very difficult time, we believe it is our responsibility to create additional support for partners facing unexpected financial hardship wherever they are. We are proud to be a catalyst for a first-of-its-kind global funding initiative to further demonstrate to our Starbucks partners that we are in this together.”

Starbucks remains committed to supporting the health and well-being of our partners (employees) and their families. Today, we are announcing a $10 million global relief fund dedicated to supporting partners affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. https://t.co/MWUrWYDwUd — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) April 8, 2020

COVID-19 resource links:

