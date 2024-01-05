Fans of Stanley cups, the tumbler brand with a massive following, who couldn’t snag the viral pink Quencher cup may be out of luck. Starbucks confirmed to KTLA that it won’t be restocking the item.

“We are seeing an enthusiastic response to the Starbucks x Stanley Quencher, and many stores have sold out. It will not be restocked,” the statement said in part.

A view of the Starbucks x Stanley Quencher cup. (Starbucks)

On Jan. 3, Starbucks and Stanley released the limited-edition cup, which was only available at Starbucks locations inside Target retail stores nationwide. Social media was flooded with videos of fans lining up and rushing inside Target stores to get the limited-edition item.

The cup was released as Starbucks celebrated its new winter menu and expanded its “Bring Your Own Cup” rules.

Customers can now use their own cups at the drive-thru and for mobile orders. Previously, customers could only do so in-store.

The 40 fl. oz stainless steel, vacuum-sealed tumbler retailed for $49.95 but is being resold on websites like eBay for higher prices. One eBay listing says the cup is being sold for $350.

Stanley had similar success once it released two Target-exclusive Stanley tumblers on Dec. 31. The cups, which sold out online and at many stores, came in Cosmo Pink and Target Red. The items were a part of Target’s “Galentine’s Collection.”

Fans once again camped out at Target locations nationwide for the limited-edition item.

KTLA reached out to Target to see if the company plans to restock the Stanley cups but didn’t hear back in time for publication.

Customers can still purchase other Stanley cup colors on Target, Walmart, Amazon, the Stanley 1913 website and other retailers.