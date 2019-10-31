Spicy drug bust: Australian police find $200 million of meth hidden inside Sriracha bottles

LONDON (CBS News) — Police in Australia have made a massive drug bust – seizing hundreds of pounds of crystal meth hidden in surprising objects.

Officers from the New South Wales Police Force executed a search warrant on a home in a suburb of Sydney on Thursday.

Police could be heard saying, “Sir, it’s the police, police search warrant, put your hands on your head for me, put your hands on your head for me.”

Officers say four men are in custody for smuggling crystal meth hidden in bottles of hot sauce.

“The drug itself we will allege was contained in Sriracha hot chili sauce bottles,” said Stuart Smith of the New South Wales Police.

Australian Border Force, the country’s customs agency, said it seized more than 700 bottles of the Sriracha sauce that is wildly popular around the world.

“They’ve gone to considerable effort to make the sauce appear to be sauce. And within it is embedded a significant amount of methamphetamine,” said Matt O’Connor, Australian Border Force Acting Regional Commander.

The Border Force said the bottles were shipped from the United States to a freight depot in Sydney earlier this month.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $210 million.

Police believe a criminal network is behind the red hot bust and are still investigating to find other people linked to the group.

It’s not the first time police have seized drugs in unique objects in Australia. They’ve also been found hidden in stereo speakers and snow globes.

