Spain to reopen its borders to foreign tourists in July

The Sagrada Familia is pictured in Barcelona on April 10, 2020, during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

MADRID (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says Spain will reopen its borders to foreign tourists in July.

Sánchez also announced plans to declare 10 days of national mourning for the thousands of Spaniards who have died from the pandemic.

Spain’s tourism sector has been grounded since the government declared a state of emergency to fight the pandemic in March, halting international travel and shuttering hotels.

Spain receives more than 80 million visitors each year. The tourism industry represents 12% of Spain’s GDP and employs 2.6 million people. Its economic importance is even greater on Spain’s Canary and Balearic Islands.

There’s been more than 28,000 confirmed deaths in Spain from the virus, the fourth-highest total behind the United States, Britain and Italy.

