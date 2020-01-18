Space Force unveils service uniforms

U.S. & World

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — The newest branch of the military has unveiled its new uniforms.

The United States Space Force uniforms feature the same camouflage look as other branches.

The USSF says its saving costs by sticking with the traditional camouflage.

Officials tweeted service members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with on the ground.

Earlier this week, the Space Force chief, general John Raymond was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence.

Last month, Congress passed a new spending bill that funds the Space Force.

President Donald Trump officially signed off on the new branch in December.

