(KRON) – Reports say space debris crashed into the moon Friday morning.

The debris landed on the moon at around 4:30 a.m. local time, according to Director of Mission Operations, Space Sciences Laboratory at UC Berkeley Dr. Abhishek Tripathi.

The space debris crashed into the moon at a speed of about 5,500 miles per hour, Tripathi said in an interview with KRON4.

The debris was about 65 feet in diameter.

Tripathi said the large debris crashing into the moon should bear no concern for any of it hitting Earth.

Rocket-launching companies’ job is to make sure none of that debris hits Earth, Tripathi said.

The debris hitting the moon isn’t much of a concern compared to debris hitting a planet like Mars.

Debris hitting Mars would be more of a concern because of the potential life that could be discovered on the planet, Tripathi said.

KRON4’s full interview with Tripathi can also be viewed here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.