Southwest Airlines to require passengers to wear face masks beginning May 11

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Southwest Airlines announced Friday it is requiring passengers to wear face masks starting May 11 as it implements numerous measures to ensure the health and safety of everyone aboard their aircraft.

The airline suggested that flyers bring their own hand sanitizer but will provide face masks if you forget your own.

Sanitizing wipes will be available onboard, upon requests, if passengers do not have their own and wish to touch up their personal space. The airline said the wipes contain a solution proven safe and effective in aircraft settings.

Customer-facing employees are also required to wear face masks or coverings when interacting with travelers starting Sunday.

Southwest will also temporarily limit the number of passengers aboard its flights beginning Saturday to allow customers to spread out in comfortable distances.

Our top priority has and always will be the Safety of our Employees & Customers. Today, we add the Southwest Promise to a nearly 50-year commitment to Hospitality and an unwavering focus on Safety. #SouthwestHeartStrong



Read about the Southwest Promise: https://t.co/mE2bOftpAo pic.twitter.com/SXtuxP0Ob7 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) May 1, 2020

Passengers can still pick their own seat and the airline will not block seats or direct seating. Families or those traveling together can sit together.

Boarding and deplaning procedures will also change beginning Saturday as groups of 10 at a time will board sequentially by boarding position. Flight attendants will provide guidance during deplaning to maintain distancing.

In-flight beverage and snack service will remain discontinued while customers are welcomed to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to their flight.

Southwest also said they’ve put some strict cleaning and safety practices in place between flights — at the gates, ticket counters, and baggage claims — along with boarding.

Those spaces are being cleaned multiple times a day.

New procedures by the airline will introduce additional cleaning between flights to supplement the work of flight attendants who prepare the aircraft before boarding.

