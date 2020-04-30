South Korea investigating cause of fire after 38 workers die

U.S. & World

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Police investigators enter to inspect a burnt construction site after a fire in Icheon, South Korea, Thursday, April 30, 2020. One of the South Korea’s worst fires in years broke out on Wednesday at the construction site. (Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean authorities on Thursday were investigating what caused a fire that killed 38 construction workers in one of the country’s deadliest fires in years.

The explosion that swept through a warehouse being built in Icheon, just south of Seoul, also injured 10 others Wednesday.

At the time of the fire, 78 workers had been inside the warehouse and all have been accounted for, local fire official Park Su-jong said.

Park said 29 had been identified and DNA tests were being conducted for the rest. Of those identified so far, all were male and include two Pakistanis and one Chinese. The others were South Korean.

A team of fire, police and other officials entered the warehouse on Thursday morning to examine exactly what triggered the blaze. Authorities presume an ignition of oil mist caused an explosion too suddenly for workers to escape, Icheon fire chief Seo Seung-hyun said Wednesday.

Police separately were investigating if the construction has involved any violation of local building laws. Police questioned six construction and other company officials involved in the warehouse construction and banned 15 company officials from leaving South Korea, a police officer said, requesting anonymity because an investigation was underway.

South Korea has struggled for decades to improve safety standards and change widespread attitudes that treat safety as subservient to economic progress and convenience.

Forty-six people died in 2018 when a fire ripped through a small hospital with no sprinkler systems in the southern city of Miryang. A fire at a refrigerated warehouse in Icheon in 2008 killed 40 workers.

__

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.