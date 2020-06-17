Small plane crashes in southern Ukraine; 1 killed

A light airplane crash-lands in Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The plane crash-landed killing one person and injuring another. Local police said the two were the only people on board the plane (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A small plane crash-landed Wednesday in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, killing one person and injuring another one, local police said in a statement.

Photos of the crash site released by the Odesa police department showed a damaged plane lying on a road without its landing wheels. Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.

According to the statement, two men were on board of the plane. One died at the site of the crash and the other was hospitalized with injuries.

Ukrainian media identified the plane as a Y1 Delfin, a four-seat single-engine plane developed and produced in Odesa several years ago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

