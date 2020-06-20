Sister of first known U.S. coronavirus patient to get double lung transplant speaks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY/CNN Newsource) — A woman is recovering after becoming what’s believed to be the first coronavirus patient in the U.S. to receive a double lung transplant.

Mayra Ramirez underwent the procedure at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital earlier this month.

Ramirez’s sister in Wilmington, North Carolina, Kate believed it took two miracles to save her sister.

She put all her faith in God and waited for good news.

“On June 3, they told us, if we wanted to see her for the last time, to rush and get there because they didn’t think she was going to make it past that day,” Kate said.

Kate remembers rushing to find a flight from North Carolina to Chicago, as doctors warned coronavirus was killing her sister, Mayra, who spent six weeks on a ventilator and life-support machine.

The day before doctors tried to clear her airways and Kate said that “they ended up hitting her kidney, so her kidney was bleeding out,”

That morning everything was fine, but Kate says by the afternoon, doctors said Mayra was still bleeding, so the family caught a flight and prayed.

Kate says only Mayra’s mother and boyfriend were allowed in the hospital for last goodbyes.

“So, when they arrived to the hospital, the nurses quickly talked to them and said that she wasn’t at end of life anymore,” Kate said. “They don’t know how or what happened, but a miracle happened and they were able to stabilize her.”

But her lungs were severely damaged.

Kate says doctors told the family a double lung transplant was her only chance of survival.

And then, another miracle.

Kate says that night a donor was found.

On June 5, Mayra went through a 10-hour double transplant lung surgery at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, becoming the first known lung transplant in the U.S. for COVID-19.

Kate says, with god, anything is possible.

“I actually got to see her yesterday,” Kate said. “I haven’t seen her since February. I was with her all day. She gets so happy. She just had a big smile.”

Doctors say Mayra still has a long road ahead of her, but they hope she will eventually make a full recovery.

