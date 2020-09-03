Shots fired over mask policy at a Family Dollar

U.S. & World

by: Becky Willeke and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A St. Louis man faces several charges for his role in a shooting over wearing a mask at a Dollar General store.

According to court documents, Joc’Quinn Perry entered the Family Dollar on Monday without a mask.

Family Dollar employees told him a mask was required while shopping and an argument followed. Perry and another person with him insulted the staff and threatened to “shoot up the place”.

The unidentified victim went outside to see if Perry left the area, and police say Perry then pulled out a pistol and shot at the victim.

The victim returned fire and shot Perry in the hip. Surveillance footage from the store and the St. Louis Police Real Time Crime Center captured the exchange.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.