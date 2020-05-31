Sheriff in Flint, Michigan, joins protesters in peaceful demonstration

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT/CNN Newsource) Hundreds of people expressed their frustration during a peaceful protest in Flint Township, Michigan.

The protestors carried signs and chanted as they made their way by foot and in cars along Miller Road in the heart of the Flint Township business district.

They marched to police headquarters where they demonstrated briefly.

While there, police and protestors talked and bumped fists.

Then in a show of solidarity, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joined the crowd and walked side by side with the large crowd.

“We can’t forget on all our police cars across the nation it says, ‘protect and serve.’ that means all people, that means all people deserve the same dignity,” said Swanson. “If you can’t call out what’s wrong, try to make it right. And that’s the magic we saw tonight. Nobody’s arrested, nobody got hurt. This is how it’s supposed to be.”

The peaceful protest lasted several hours.

