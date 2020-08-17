Several earthquakes strike Baja California; the biggest was magnitude 5.1

FLEX ALERT /
MANEADERO, Baja California (KSEE/KGPE) — A series of earthquakes struck Baja California on Monday morning; the largest were a pair of magnitude 5.1 quakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake at 8:09 a.m. in area about 35 miles east of San Vicente, Mexico. That was a magnitude 4.4 quake.

The next three quakes hit back-to-back-to-back at 8:30 a.m., 8:31 a.m., and 8:32 a.m. They were magnitudes 5.1, 5.1, and 4.5 respectively.

Other news outlets reported they could be felt in San Diego.

The information from the USGS is preliminary.

No other information was immediately available.

