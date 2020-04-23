Several big cats at New York City zoo test positive for virus

The Bronx Zoo now has eight lions and tigers that have tested positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (CNN Newsource) — Seven more big cats at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to eight.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo, says three tigers and three African lions started showing symptoms in early April, just after a 4-year-old Malayan tiger tested positive for coronavirus.

Another tiger has the virus but is asymptomatic.

The zoo says all the animals are doing well.

They were infected by a staff member, though it’s unclear how.

Protective measures are now in place for any workers interacting with the animals.

Also in New York state, two household cats have tested positive for coronavirus after showing respiratory symptoms.

Officials say there’s no evidence pets play a role in spreading coronavirus.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.