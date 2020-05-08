Senators propose $2,000 per month payment to Americans during pandemic

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — Prominent lawmakers have joined forces to propose monthly payments of $2,000 to U.S. residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes payments for some children.

The money would be in the form of a rebate program.

The bill, called the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, is proposed by Democratic Senators Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Ed Markey.

It’s in response to the worsening economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

“As a result of this horrific pandemic, tens of millions of Americans are living in economic desperation not knowing where their next meal or paycheck will come from,” said Sanders. “The one-time $1,200 check that many Americans recently received is not nearly enough to pay the rent, put food on the table and make ends meet. During this unprecedented crisis, Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member.”

Harris echoed Sanders and said a single stimulus check from the government wasn’t enough as bills continue to be sent to Americans.

“Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from government,” she said.

However, the legislation has a tall climb on Capitol Hill — especially in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The payments would be available to U.S. residents no matter if they have a Social Security number.

That includes undocumented immigrants who pay taxes but don’t have a Social Security number.

