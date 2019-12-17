SEE IT: Teen girl thrown into van, kidnapped off street in front of mom

Breaking News
by: Alexa Mae Asperin

BRONX, NYC (KRON) – Police are searching for a group of men who allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl off a street in the Bronx in front of her own mother.

The kidnapping happened late Monday in the 700 block of Eagle Avenue near E. 156th Street, according to the New York Police Department.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing a man grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom, then forcing her into a beige four-door sedan with two other men inside.

Sanchez’s mother is seen trying to fight back but is ultimately pushed away.

The car was last seen headed east on E. 156th Street.

According to police, Sanchez did not know her kidnappers.

She is described as 5’5″, 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, white sweater, jeans, and black sneakers.

The four suspects are described as four men in their 20s all wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

