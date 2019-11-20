SEE IT: Handwritten statement Trump read in response to Sondland’s testimony

WASHINGTON (KRON) – While speaking to reporters Wednesday before leaving for Texas, President Donald Trump read a statement from a memo pad apparently written in black Sharpie.

In large letters, the statement read:

“I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zellinsky to do the right thing. This is the final word from the Pres. of the U.S.” PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump’s response comes amid Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony in the impeachment hearings.

“This is not a man I know well,” Trump said. “Seems like a nice guy, though.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.