SeaWorld plans to reopen its Orlando theme parks on June 11

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — SeaWorld revealed its plans to reopen its Orlando theme parks to the public on June 11 following its shutdown in response to the pandemic.

Seaworld Orlando, Discovery Cove and Aquatica Orlando will open to workers the day before on June 10 for an employee appreciation day.

Among the new safety measures, the parks will have temperature checks, workers and visitors must wear masks, and hand sanitizers will be at entrances and exits of attractions.

High-contact areas will be cleaned more frequently and there will be distancing markers in attraction lines.

Interim SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson presented the reopening plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery task force on Wednesday.

