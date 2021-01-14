‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with cancer

U.S. & World

by: fox8webcentral,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Images)

(WJW) — “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with cancer, his team confirmed on his Facebook page Thursday.

A post said, “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

Entertainment Weekly is reporting Diamond’s diagnosis was Stage 4 cancer and he is being treated in a Florida hospital. His rep is said to have told EW, “He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home.”

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old was taken to the hospital last weekend after he reportedly felt pain all over his body.

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s. He told TMZ he was not asked to be on the show’s reboot which is streaming on Peacock TV.

SAVED BY THE BELL — Pictured: (l-r) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Ed Alonzo as Max, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Myrtle Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.