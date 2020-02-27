Salvadoran congress passes war crimes sentence reduction law

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

El Salvador’s congress has passed a law allowing judges to reduce sentences for crimes committed during the country’s 1980-1992 civil war, drawing criticism from the president and rights activists.

President Nayib Bukele vowed to veto the law, saying it did not contain the key elements of “truth, justice and reparation.”

In 2016, the country’s Supreme Court struck down a 1993 amnesty law and ordered the assembly to draw up a new bill including those three principles.

Congressman Juan José Martell said the bill had “been drawn up behind the backs of victims” and was a “disguised amnesty law.”

The 84-seat unicameral National Assembly approved the bill in a 44-11 vote on Wednesday.

The 12-year conflict between the government and leftist guerrillas killed more than 75,000 people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.