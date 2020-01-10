Russian warship ‘aggressively approaches’ US Navy destroyer in Arabian Sea

ARABIAN SEA (KSEE/KGPE) — A Russian navy ship aggressively approached a U.S. Navy destroyer Thursday during routine operations in the northern Arabian Sea, according to the Navy.

The USS Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules.

CNN reported that the Russian warship was within 60 yards of the Farragut at one point.

The Navy says the Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another.

While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision, the Navy added.

