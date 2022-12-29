A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley, officials said.

Reports from local news outlets indicate that the unidentified deputy was killed.

The shooting occurred sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue.

The condition of the deputy was not immediately released, but Sheriff Chad Bianco confirmed to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin that the deputy was killed.

Bianco was expected to address the media later in the afternoon.

The sheriff’s department did not say if there was an active threat to the community, but civilians were being urged to avoid the area as part of the ongoing investigation.

