Retired Cuban mechanical engineer builds two-seater airplane in his own garage

HAVANA (AP) — A retired Cuban mechanical engineer has built his own wooden plane.

During the last eight years, screw by screw, using Cuban wood and with the contribution of his children who cooperate with glues and tools from abroad, 70-year-old Adolfo Rivera manufactured his winged dream — a single-engine wooden two-seater airplane.

Neither the economic deficiencies of Cuba, where it’s difficult to acquire steel cables, wheels or the waterproofing liquid for the wings or the bureaucratic procedures or prejudices from government offices, could stop his efforts.

According to Rivera’s estimates, his plane has cost him about $6,600 to date.

He received permission for the construction from the Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Cuba in 2012, and for almost a year, he has had all the procedures in place to fly, although the COVID-19 pandemic delayed them in their plans.