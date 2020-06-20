Reports: Police say UK stabbing attack ‘terrorism-related’

Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England, where they are responding to a “serious incident” Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British media say police are treating a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading as “terrorism-related.”

The Press Association news agency and Sky News quote security sources. Police say that several people have been taken to hospital after the Saturday evening attack in the city’s Forbury Gardens Park and that person is in custody.

Britain’s interior minister says she was “deeply concerned,” and Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his “thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading.”

