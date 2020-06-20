Reports: Police say UK stabbing attack ‘terrorism-related’

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England, where they are responding to a “serious incident” Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British media say police are treating a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading as “terrorism-related.”

The Press Association news agency and Sky News quote security sources. Police say that several people have been taken to hospital after the Saturday evening attack in the city’s Forbury Gardens Park and that person is in custody.

Britain’s interior minister says she was “deeply concerned,” and Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his “thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know