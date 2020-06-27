Report: Russia offered Afghan militants bounties to kill US troops

(CNN Newsource) — A new report claims Russia secretly offered to pay Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops.

The allegations were reported Saturday in The New York Times.

U.S.intelligence reportedly found a Russian unit linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations — offered rewards for successful attacks last year.

The bounties were reportedly proposed during the peace talks to end the long-running war there.

Twenty Americans were killed in combat last year in Afghanistan, but there is no word if any of the killings were under suspicion.

Some of the Taliban-linked militants reportedly collected some of the bounty money.

