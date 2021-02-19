Rep. Valadao pens letter to Biden Administration urging strong relationship between U.S, Armenia

FILE -People carrying a giant Armenian flag take part in a ceremony commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million of Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915, at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan on April 24, 2018. (KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) — Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) and 99 of his colleagues sent a letter Friday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urging a strong relationship between the U.S. and Armenia.

The letter, sent by the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, highlighted several issues Armenians are facing, including the ongoing struggle with Azerbaijan for the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, known by Armenians as Artsakh, that became an armed conflict in 2020.

Despite a ceasefire that was brokered between the two parties with the help of Russia, the letter describes how little has been done to address the “immediate and significant problems of feeding, sheltering, and ensuring the safety of thousands of displaced families during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The strong, broad-based bipartisan support for this letter reflects our enduring Congressional solidarity with the Armenian people – here in the Central Valley, across America, and in the Armenian homeland,” Valadao said. “We look forward to working with the Administration on a broad array of policies to protect Artsakh, strengthen Armenia, and bring peace to this region.”

Valadao serves as Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian issues.