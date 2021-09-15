Reba McEntire rescued from building after stairs collapse

Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

(WTRF) — Country music legend Reba McEntire was rescued from an Oklahoma building after a stairwell collapsed Tuesday.

According to a video posted to Twitter by KTEN reporter Lisanne Anderson, McEntire was helped out of a second-story window onto a ladder by firefighters. Anderson called it a “close call for @reba.”

Close call for @reba in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21) Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok!

While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka’s finest came to the rescue.

No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises. pic.twitter.com/ppLhQOLDuA — Lisanne Anderson (@Lisanne2016_) September 15, 2021

KXII reported that 66-year-old McEntire was rescued from the second-story window after a staircase collapsed while she and others were touring a historic building in Atoka, Oklahoma.

Anderson tweeted that McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, were among a group of seven people. No one was seriously injured.

McEntire was touring the building for a future project, KXII reported. She was reportedly checked by paramedics on site.

Travis Mullins, the city’s emergency management director, confirmed to KXII that the collapsed stairwell was between the second and third floors. He said it fell onto the stairwell between the first and second floors, leaving people trapped wherever they were in the building at the time of the collapse.