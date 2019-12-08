Rare video shows mountain lion attacking deer in Colorado

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Bailey woman was able to capture something incredibly rare on camera: a mountain lion attacking a deer in the wild.

Racyn Renee was on her paper route early Monday morning in the town of Pine (near Bailey) when she witnessed the attack.

“It was like watching Animal Planet live,” she said.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there are somewhere between 4,000 and 5,500 mountain lions in Colorado. Seeing even one of them is considered a rarity, wildlife officials said.

“I was talking with one of our area wildlife managers…She said in the last 10 years she knows of maybe three to five cases where people actually saw [a mountain lion] in person… and getting it on camera is even rarer,” explained Jason Clay, a public information officer with CPW.

The video captured by Renee has been viewed more than 950,000 times online.

Mountain lions live across most of Colorado. The cats usually venture out between dusk and dawn.

Since 1990, there have been 22 mountain lion attacks on people in Colorado, according to CPW. Three of the attacks where fatal, with the most recent fatal attack occurring in 1999.

Here are some tips for living in mountain lion country.

