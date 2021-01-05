‘Puzzles of Color’ creates puzzles depicting black culture

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBS) – As puzzles become more popular during the pandemic, a north Texas pair say there were a few missing pieces.

The typical puzzle depicted some images such as cartoons and animals, but William Jones and Ericka Chambers wanted to create puzzles depicting black culture.

“Puzzles of Color” finds artwork depicting black culture, created by artists of color, and puts them on puzzles.

The pair are now selling puzzles online at puzzlesofcolor.com.