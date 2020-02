PUERTO RICO — Puerto Rico was struck by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake struck around 6:45 a.m. PT about 13.6 miles southeast of Guanica had was just over 4 miles deep.

There have not yet been reports of damage.

No other information was immediately available.

