Procter & Gamble recalls certain Old Spice, Secret products

Specific products included in a voluntary Procter & Gamble aerosol apray antiperspirant recall. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Procter & Gamble issued a recall for specific Old Spice and Secret brand aerosol spray products that may contain benzene, a carcinogen that can cause serious cancers.

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

P&G said it has not received any reports of any harm caused by these products and that the voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution.

“Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” the company said.

The following products with expiry through September 2023 have been recalled, according to the FDA:

UPCDescription
012044001912Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz
012044044759Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz
037000729747Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz
037000730347Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz
037000749479Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz
037000695714Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz
037000695707Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz
037000586906Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack
037000711087Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ
037000711094Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ
037000723721Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz
037000729860Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz
037000729914Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz
037000729921Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz
037000798842Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz
037000747642Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz
037000747727Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz
012044048535Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

If you purchased any of these, you can get a refund. P&G has already notified retailers to remove the affected products from store shelves.

Report adverse events or side effects related to the use of these products to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program by submitting the report online. Or, call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

