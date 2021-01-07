President Trump releases new video condemning violence; commits to peaceful transfer of power

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump released a video on Thursday evening, one day after a group of his supporters marched to the U.S. Capitol and attacked the building as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting the Electoral College votes.

“I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United State’s Capitol,” Trump said. “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”

The President acknowledged the transition of power which will take place in 13 days.

“We must get on with the business of America,” Trump said.

The president said a new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. He condemned the riots on Capitol Hill.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

He said serving as the president has been the honor of his lifetime and “the journey is just beginning.”

“My focus now turns to a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” he said.

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

