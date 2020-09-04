Live: Pres. Trump holds White House news conference, urges coronavirus vigilance for Labor Day

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is holding a news conference from the White House Friday.

The president urged Americans to “remain vigilant” about the coronavirus over the Labor Day weekend.

Trump said at a White House briefing Friday that “we need everybody to be careful” and to “apply common sense” in their interactions with one another.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said this week that several Midwestern states that have seen jumps in coronavirus caseloads should be especially vigilant during the holiday weekend. They are North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Trump stressed that Americans should social distance, wear a mask whenever social distancing is not possible, and to wash your hands frequently.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

