OAXACA, Mexico (KSEE/KGPE) — A preliminary 7.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Mexico around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS is reporting the quake was centered near the town of Oaxaca.

No other information was immediately available.

