Popular ‘Baby Trend’ strollers recalled for falling hazard

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Some baby strollers, sold at Target and on Amazon are being recalled.

The company Baby Trend is pulling four mini-strollers from its Tango line.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission say the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, which poses a falling hazard to children.

Baby trend says people should immediately stop using the strollers.. And to contact the company for a full refund or replacement.

