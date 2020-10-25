Pompeo: Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to US-brokered cease-fire

People try to remove car tyres from a car shop on fire after shelling by Azerbaijan’s artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting raged Friday over Nagorno-Karabakh even as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan visited Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring countries’ decades-long conflict. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) — Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a U.S.-brokered cease-fire in their five-week-long conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, said Sec. of State Mike Pompeo in a tweet.

Also involved in the negotiations were France and Russia as part of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Minsk Group, which the U.S. is also a co-chair of.

The cease-fire is expected to start at midnight local time.

Today, the U.S. facilitated an intensive negotiation with the FMs of Armenia, Azerbaijan, & @OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to move closer to a peaceful resolution of the N-K conflict. @ZMnatsakanyan & @bayramov_jeyhun have committed to implement & abide by the ceasefire at midnight. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 25, 2020

