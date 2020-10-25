Pompeo: Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to US-brokered cease-fire

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) — Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a U.S.-brokered cease-fire in their five-week-long conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, said Sec. of State Mike Pompeo in a tweet.
Also involved in the negotiations were France and Russia as part of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Minsk Group, which the U.S. is also a co-chair of.
The cease-fire is expected to start at midnight local time.
